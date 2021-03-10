MP: Mahatma Gandhi's statue damaged by vandals in Mandsaur

Unidentified miscreants vandalized a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on a school campus in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gujarbardia, said Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Verma.

Afzalpur Police Station in-charge O P Tantwar said a case has been registered on the school principal's complaint, and probe is on.

