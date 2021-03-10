HP govt's aim is to ensure welfare of every section of society: CM

The main objective of the Himachal Pradesh government is to ensure welfare of every section of society with a special focus on uplift of the vulnerable and the most deprived, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

Presiding over the 15th meeting of the Gorkha Kalyan Board virtually from Shimla, Thakur said, ''The Gorkha community has been playing a significant role in guarding the frontiers of the country. Tales of their bravery during wars and various operations have been the source of inspiration for the youth.'' The chief minister said his government has constituted a commission to identify Other Backward Classes in the state for benefits of reservation. The Gorkha community has been included in the Other Backward Classes category so as to ensure their adequate representation in government services.

Thakur said, ''Development of the state is possible only when the welfare of every section of society is ensured.'' He said the main objective of his government is to ensure welfare of every section of society with a special focus on uplift of the vulnerable and the most deprived.

