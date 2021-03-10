Left Menu

Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:11 IST
Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Wednesday said it is planning to bring a new scheme for setting up new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik also said in Lok Sabha that the government has decided to admit girl cadets in all Sainik Schools from the academic session 2021-22. At present 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.

''After the success of pilot project for admission of girl cadets in Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram in the academic session 2018-19, the government has decided to admit girl cadets along with boys in all Sainik Schools from the academic session 2021-22,'' Naik said.

He said the proposal to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments is aimed at providing schooling opportunities in ''CBSE Plus'' type of educational environment.

''The endeavour is to provide schooling opportunities in 'CBSE Plus' type of educational environment by involving desirous government/private schools/NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik Schools ethos, value system and national pride,'' Naik said in written reply to a question.

He said the schools are proposed to be affiliated to the Sainik Schools Society.

Sainik Schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society which is under administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. The aim of establishing the Sainik Schools was to prepare the students from an early age for their entry into the Indian armed forces.

Sainik Schools are established on receipt of specific requests from state governments. Earlier, only boy cadets were allowed to enrol in Sainik Schools. To a separate question, Naik said no formation or unit has been withdrawn from North-Eastern states during 2020-21.

''In view of the security situation in the North-East region, re-alignment of operational role of some Army units has been carried out,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records another 5,926 coronavirus cases, 190 deaths

London UK, March 10 ANIXinhua Another 5,926 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,234,924, according to official figures released Wednesday. The country also ...

22-year-old man dies in Delhi hospital two weeks after being set on fire for objecting to loud music

A 22-year-old man has died at a hospital here, two weeks after he was set on fire by some people following a dispute over playing loud music in Rohinis Begampur area, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, two friends of the vict...

Noida Authority takes possession of land allotted to Wave Group due to pending dues

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has taken over possession of 1.08 lakh sq metre commercial land that was allotted to real estate developer Wave Group, over unpaid dues of about Rs 2,500 crore.The group termed the action as high han...

Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.He made the remarks during a debate in the House over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021