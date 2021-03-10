Left Menu

Champion wrestler Sushil Kumar re-elected as SGFI president

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has won two Olympic medals, has been re-elected as the president of the School Games Federation of India SGFI.Vijay Santan was elected as the secretary in the election held on Tuesday.The election was conducted as per the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has won two Olympic medals, has been re-elected as the president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Vijay Santan was elected as the secretary in the election held on Tuesday.

The el­e­ction was conducted as per the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India. All candidates were elected unanimously. The election was held after the Ministry declared the SGFI election held on December 29 last year null and void as it did not have the president's approval, a violation as per the Sports Code.

The Returning Officer BS Mathur will now send the result to the Sports Ministry for further recognition. Results: President- Sushil Kumar; Vice-president Zeeshan Qamer (IAS), Asarpal Singh, Rubinderjit Singh Brar (PCS), Partha Pegu (ACS), Vikas Srivastava, P Narassingame, L Sokun Singh, Bhagram Hauta; General Secretary- Vijay Santan; Joint Secretary- Paimong Mog, JR Marak, M Vasu, Anil Kumar, Satyanarayan Rayguru, David Lalthanngura Sailo, Harinder Singh Grewal, Gopala Krishna; Treasurer- Surender Singh Bhati; Executive members- Jigme Youzar Lepcha, Mithilesh Kumar, Nagendra Singj Bartwal, Usha Singh, Manish G Smart, Samir Panchal.

