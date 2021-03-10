Left Menu

Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:38 IST
Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kottayam (Kerala) Mar 10 (PTI): The Kerala Congress (M), a new ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the April 6 Assembly polls from 12 seats.

Party chairman Jose K Mani, however, has not announced the candidate for the Kuttiady constituency in Kozhikode, considering the protests by local CPI(M) activists against allocating the seat for KC(M).

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers had hit the streets of Kuttiady on Wednesday in protest against giving the party's strong seat to KC(M).

The KC(M), which joined the LDF after severing its decades-old ties with the Congress-led UDF, said the candidate for the Kuttiady seat would be decided after consulting with the CPI(M) leadership.

The KC(M) has been allocated 13 seats by the LDF. According to the list, Jose K Mani would contest from Pala Assembly constituency, the seat held by his father and veteran Kerala Congress leader late K M Mani for over 50 years till his demise in 2019.

Party leaders and MLAs Roshy Augustine and Dr N Jayaraj would fight from their sitting seats of Idukki and Kanjirappally respectively.

Sindhumol Jacob is the lone woman in the list.

She has been fielded from Piravom.

Other candidates are: Job Michael (Changanassery), Stephen George (Kaduthuruthy), Sebastian Kulathumkal (Poonjar), K I Antony (Thodupuzha), Babu Joseph (Perumbavoor), Pramod Narayan (Ranni), Dennis Antony (Chalakkudy) and Saji Kuttyanimattom (Irikkur).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at dumping ground in Ulhasnagar

A major fire broke out at a dumping ground in Ulhasnagar town on Tuesday, officials said.The fire broke out at 5.30 pm and efforts were on to douse it, he said.Nobody was injured, he added....

Latur: Peon hangs self in office

A 46-year-old peon allegedly hanged himself to death at his office located in the district administrative building of Latur Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, police said.The incident occurred in the morning, police said.The deceased was identifi...

Khattar govt may have won trust vote, but has fallen in the eyes of people: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the state government may have won the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Opposition, but it has fallen in the eyes of the people.The BJP-JJP government in Harya...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021