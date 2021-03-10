Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats

Kottayam (Kerala) Mar 10 (PTI): The Kerala Congress (M), a new ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the April 6 Assembly polls from 12 seats.

Party chairman Jose K Mani, however, has not announced the candidate for the Kuttiady constituency in Kozhikode, considering the protests by local CPI(M) activists against allocating the seat for KC(M).

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers had hit the streets of Kuttiady on Wednesday in protest against giving the party's strong seat to KC(M).

The KC(M), which joined the LDF after severing its decades-old ties with the Congress-led UDF, said the candidate for the Kuttiady seat would be decided after consulting with the CPI(M) leadership.

The KC(M) has been allocated 13 seats by the LDF. According to the list, Jose K Mani would contest from Pala Assembly constituency, the seat held by his father and veteran Kerala Congress leader late K M Mani for over 50 years till his demise in 2019.

Party leaders and MLAs Roshy Augustine and Dr N Jayaraj would fight from their sitting seats of Idukki and Kanjirappally respectively.

Sindhumol Jacob is the lone woman in the list.

She has been fielded from Piravom.

Other candidates are: Job Michael (Changanassery), Stephen George (Kaduthuruthy), Sebastian Kulathumkal (Poonjar), K I Antony (Thodupuzha), Babu Joseph (Perumbavoor), Pramod Narayan (Ranni), Dennis Antony (Chalakkudy) and Saji Kuttyanimattom (Irikkur).

