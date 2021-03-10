Left Menu

NDMC panel approves revised layout plan of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:24 IST
NDMC panel approves revised layout plan of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday gave its nod to a revised layout plan of a leading private hospital here, paving the way for its infrastructure expansion, its mayor said.

The proposal will now be sent to the NDMC House for final approval.

''Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a leading private facility, and a large number of people seek treatment there from different parts of the country. As patient care needs and their numbers increase over time, more infrastructure facilities like parking lots, new blocks and expansion of old blocks are required,'' North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

''So, the standing committee today gave its approval to the project of revised layout, paving the way for its infrastructure expansion,'' he added.

The proposal now needs a formal approval of the NDMC House, which is just a matter of time, Prakash said.

The proposed revised layout plan of the hospital includes addition of seven floors in block-5, two evacuation towers and one skywalk, as per documents shared by the NDMC.

Located in a sprawling campus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a 675-bed multi-speciality state-of-the-art hospital. It provides comprehensive healthcare services and has acquired the status of a premier medical institution.

''The hospital was founded initially in 1921 at Lahore by Sir Ganga Ram, a civil engineer and leading philanthropist of his times. After the partition in 1947, the present hospital was established in New Delhi on a plot of land approximately 11 acres. The foundation was laid in April 1951 by the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and inaugurated by him on April 13, 1954,'' according to the hospital's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at dumping ground in Ulhasnagar

A major fire broke out at a dumping ground in Ulhasnagar town on Tuesday, officials said.The fire broke out at 5.30 pm and efforts were on to douse it, he said.Nobody was injured, he added....

Latur: Peon hangs self in office

A 46-year-old peon allegedly hanged himself to death at his office located in the district administrative building of Latur Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, police said.The incident occurred in the morning, police said.The deceased was identifi...

Khattar govt may have won trust vote, but has fallen in the eyes of people: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the state government may have won the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Opposition, but it has fallen in the eyes of the people.The BJP-JJP government in Harya...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021