Left Menu

Congress announces list of 26 candidates for Assam polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:47 IST
Congress announces list of 26 candidates for Assam polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls.

Tamal Kanti Banik has been fielded from Silchar, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari, Suresh Bohra from Barhampur and Swapan Kar from Lumding, according to the list.

This is the third list of the party for the Assam polls. It had earlier announced lists of 40 and three candidates on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, the party also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as observers for the Assam assembly polls.

In January, the Congress had appointed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the party's general secretary Mukul Wasnik and senior leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan as senior observers for the Assam assembly polls.

The Congress is contesting the forthcoming polls as a part of the ''Grand Alliance'' along with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

Fitbit Ace 3 vs Fitbit Ace 2: What's the difference?

Xbox latest update brings new toggles for FPS Boost and Auto HDR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...

Jared Kushner plans book on Trump White House, Abraham Accords-source

Jared Kushner, who was a senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump, plans to write a book about his White House experiences, including his role in negotiating normalization deals between Israel and Arab states, a source familiar with hi...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar security forces surround protesters, UN Security Council calls for restraint

The U.N. Security Council agreed on Wednesday to condemn violence against Myanmar protesters and call on the army to show restraint, but China and Russia helped block language denouncing the military takeover as a coup and threatening furth...

Tennis-Federer beats Evans in first match for 14 months

Roger Federer marked his eagerly-awaited return to action after more than a year with some vintage tennis as he beat Dan Evans 7-68 3-6 7-5 at the Qatar Open on Wednesday.The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a competitive match for 405 days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021