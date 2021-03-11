Left Menu

Saloni Heart Foundation USA awards MBBS Scholarship Grants to underprivileged talented scholars

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- Saloni Heart Foundation SHF, an NGO based in California, USA has awarded six highly meritorious underprivileged students, from India the SHF MBBS scholarship grant.SHF was started by Milli and Himanshu Seth after the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Saloni, in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:02 IST
Saloni Heart Foundation USA awards MBBS Scholarship Grants to underprivileged talented scholars

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saloni Heart Foundation (SHF), an NGO based in California, USA has awarded six highly meritorious underprivileged students, from India the SHF MBBS scholarship grant.

SHF was started by Milli and Himanshu Seth after the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Saloni, in 2018. Their daughter suffered from congenital heart disease and was a victim of medical malpractice in India. Inspired by their daughter's dream of being a cardio-thoracic surgeon, the couple decided to set up the foundation to support children with congenital heart diseases by offering free & unbiased second opinion from some of the world's top pediatric cardiac surgeons on the foundation's advisory board. They are committed to bring the best of knowledge and technology from the US to India and take the deep Indian experience back to the US.

In remembrance of their daughter, Milli and Himanshu Seth said, ''Despite being so frail, Saloni had an indomitable spirit, and always dreamt of being a cardio-thoracic surgeon, to help children like her. SHF is fulfilling this dream through the SHF MBBS Scholarship Grant to scholars who aspire to be doctors but do not have the financial means.'' SHF started with one scholarship in 2020 and now has expanded to six in 2021. These students are from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds, children of landless farmer, vegetable vendors, flower sellers, tempo drivers - some raised by a single parent, with annual average family incomes of less than $1000 / 75,000 INR (less than 7k a month). In line with the grant, these students attained preparatory coaching and on campus training, free of charge for one year from Zindagi Foundation in Odisha, headed by Ajay Bahadur Singh.

Milli Seth, President, Saloni Heart Foundation (SHF) said, ''As per a research by Prof. Anita Saxena, Head of Cardiology at AIIMS, New Delhi, every year 9 out of 1000 children, amounting to about 200,000 children are born with Congenital heart defect. Out of which 1/5th i.e. 40,000 have serious heart defects, which require treatment within the first year. Sadly, only around 10,000 get treated, rest 30,000 children don't survive to see their first birthday. It is our commitment to provide all the support we can in making a difference to these lives, giving them the opportunity to live.'' This year SHF has finalized 6 scholars out of 19 applicants who applied for the scholarship from all across India. SHF team supported by ShikshaDaan Foundation invested 2 months in rigorous screening, background checks, phone interviews & video interviews. The criterion included All India NEET Ranking, family income, class 12 board percentage, single parent/disability, personal essay, and interviews. Scholars would be granted full admission, tuition, hostel, and top-of-the-line HP Laptops. The high-end laptops are donated by HP India.

The SHF MBBS scholarship program not only provides financial assistance but also connects these budding doctors with the US's leading pediatric cardiologists and pediatric cardiothoracic surgeons through the mentoring program.

The names of this year's winners are Kshirodini Sahoo, Subhendu Parida, Debashish Biswal, Mrutyunjaya Tripathy, Krishna Mohanty, and Brutti Sundar Behera. With more than fifteen lakh students who appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Exam in 2020 - Kshirodini was all India ranked 2594, with 99.80%. Similarly, other students have beaten all odds, constraints, poverty and gotten admission in prestigious medical colleges in India.

The scholarship will be felicitated through a virtual meeting on 13th March at 8.30pm India time, by industry leaders like Dr. VM Reddy, Chief of the UCSF Division of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery and Co-director of the UCSF Pediatric Heart Center, USA and Chief Advisor SHF; Dr. P Venugopal, Padma Bhushan awardee, Ex-Director & Head of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, AIIMS and Advisor SHF; Ketan Patel, Managing Director HP India; Ajay Bahadur Singh, Founder- Zindagi Foundation, and Director- Adyant Group of Institutions; V G Krishnan,Co-Founder, ShikshaDaan, Executive Coach & Trainer; Bindu Krishnan, Co-Founder, ShikshaDaan, Executive Coach & Trainer; Ashutosh Burnwal, Founder & Director Buddy4Study; Prashant Pal, Co-Founder & CEO,PURE India Trust besides the Foundation's own board and scholars.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.The departments Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit highest in a week as inflation worries ebb

World stocks rose to their highest in just over a week on Thursday after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed investor nerves about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.European stocks climbed, with the...

Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar....

UPDATE 4-China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021