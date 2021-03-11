Left Menu

DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries

Thousands of Delhi University teachers went on a strike on Thursday to protest non-payment of salaries for the past six months.The call for university shutdown was given by the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday as many employees of the 12 DU colleges, that are 100 per cent funded by Delhi government, alleged that they had not received their salaries and other dues for over six months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:14 IST
DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries

Thousands of Delhi University teachers went on a strike on Thursday to protest non-payment of salaries for the past six months.

The call for university ''shutdown'' was given by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday as many employees of the 12 DU colleges, that are 100 per cent funded by Delhi government, alleged that they had not received their salaries and other dues for over six months. ''We don't want our students to suffer, that is why we didn't take this drastic step for the longest time. But then we were not left with an option as many employees -- teaching and non-teaching -- have not been getting their salaries and pensions for the last six months now. ''We just want the concerned authority to release our funds and pay our salaries. For other issues, we can always sit and talk,'' DUTA president Rajib Ray told PTI.

The strike, which began on Maha Shivratri -- a restricted holiday in the Delhi University -- would intensify in the coming days, with teachers taking to the streets on March 15, DUTA said.

The DUTA will also hold meetings with Delhi University and College Karamchari Union (DUCKU) and DU Students' Union (DUSU) by March 13, he said.

''The DUTA will hold a 'Adhikar rally' from the VC office to the CM residence on March 15 and another march from the VC office to the LG's office on March 18,'' read a statement issued by DUTA.

The other important issue, as per the DUTA statement, is the merging of the College of Art with the Ambedkar University, Delhi after it was de-affiliated from the DU. DUTA claimed the decision was taken ''without consulting stakeholders and without due processes”.

It also asked other staff associations to hold meetings to ''mobilize for the action programmes and send feedback'' by March 19.

The DUTA executive will decide the future course of action on March 20, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.The departments Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit highest in a week as inflation worries ebb

World stocks rose to their highest in just over a week on Thursday after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed investor nerves about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.European stocks climbed, with the...

Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar....

UPDATE 4-China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021