Anna University creates ambience to encourage technological pursuits: President

The new policy seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:39 IST
Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, the President said that knowledge is the foundation upon which the character of each individual is built. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

Education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation, said the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the 41st annual convocation of the Anna University in Chennai today (March 11, 2021).

The President was happy to note that Anna University is one of the largest technological universities in the world, offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Applied Sciences relevant to the current and projected needs of the society. He said that this university making an impressive contribution to the field of the education sector. That is why it figures among the top institutions in QS World and NIRF rankings.

The President said that Anna University has created a conducive ambience for encouraging technological pursuits that cultivates the right learning attitude for the young students. The scientific temper that is nurtured in the students is well expressed in the projects and achievements of this university. He was glad to note that this is the first Indian university to design, develop and operate a satellite in association with ISRO. He said that ANUSAT, the satellite is not just an achievement but also an inspiration for young minds across the globe to open up and reach for the stars.

Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, the President said that knowledge is the foundation upon which the character of each individual is built. He reiterated that education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation. He said that educated youth, given the right direction can bring revolutionary changes in the course of history. That is what the National Education Policy 2020 aims to achieve. The new policy seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present.

At the same time, it would also include within its domain our rich cultural heritage in consonance with a futuristic outlook. The policy focuses on inculcating moral values and promoting understanding of Indian culture. He expressed confidence that the implementation of this policy would usher in an era of modern learning and education. It would create a brigade of researchers and professionals who would take our country to the great heights of development, as befitting our national aspirations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

