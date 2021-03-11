Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: MPSC exam postponed

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:08 IST
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday postponed its preliminary exam scheduled for March 14 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state relief and rehabilitation department issued a circular in this regard and said it was reviewing the situation in various parts of the state.

The exam was earlier scheduled in April last year, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the state administration.

