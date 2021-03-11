NBA announces return of its junior program in India

The National Basketball Association (NBA), in collaboration with Reliance Foundation, on Thursday announced the return of its junior program for boys and girls across India. The 12-week live series, which will be conducted via Zoom and is free to anyone who wants to attend, tipped off on March 6 with a clinic hosted by Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson of the WNBA. ''The series will feature NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players, legends and coaches engaging participants in skill development, leadership and life skills sessions every Saturday morning IST,'' said the NBA in a statement.

Two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert will host the clinic on Saturday. Returning for the eighth consecutive year, the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program is a youth development initiative that aims to develop the game at the grassroots level.

''Since its launch in 2013, the program has reached more than 11 million youth from more than 13,000 schools across 34 cities and has trained more than 13,000 physical education instructors nationwide,'' the statement added.

