Indian students now matching global standards because of New Education Policy: Om Birla

With the skill-based education, Indian students are now matching global standards of education, Birla said in his virtual address at the inauguration of the Amity Youth Festival 2021.Significantly, all students who had gone abroad for higher education before the pandemic have now returned and want to continue their education in the country only as per the New Education Policy.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said many Indian students who had gone abroad for studies have returned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now want to continue education in the country only, crediting the New Education Policy for their choice. Indian students are now matching global standards of education because of the new policy's focus on skill-based education, Birla said.

He emphasised that the goal of the New Education Policy is to change the ''objective'' and ''course content'' of the education sector.

''When the 10+2 system of education was changing into 5+3+3+4, then invaluable qualities like talent, development and life skills were specifically incorporated into the system.... With the skill-based education, Indian students are now matching global standards of education,'' Birla said in his virtual address at the inauguration of the 'Amity Youth Festival 2021'.

''Significantly, all students who had gone abroad for higher education before the pandemic have now returned and want to continue their education in the country only as per the New Education Policy. In this way, not only did we save the youth from wandering but also gave a new direction to the future of the country through this policy,'' he added.

The speaker called on the youth to fulfil their responsibilities towards the country and make a future based on their cultural heritage.

He said India has the most number of government initiatives based on the youth like Fit India, Khelo India, Skill Development, and Start-up India, Stand Up India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

