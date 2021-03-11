Left Menu

Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:59 IST
Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

In the Union Budget presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of its disinvestment plan.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019 and merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

Conciliation meetings - before the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner on March 4, 9 and 10 - did not yield any positive result, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said in a statement.

''Hence, it has been decided to go ahead with the strike for 2 continuous days on 15th and 16th March 2021. About 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike,'' he claimed.

Most of the banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have informed their customers about the impact on functioning of branches and offices if the strike materialises.

Banks have also informed that they are taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices on the days of the proposed strike.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh district, they said.Ten pis...

Fund manager Odey acquitted of 1998 indecent assault

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, was acquitted of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial. Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday ...

Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 per cent of the doses.Addressing a press conference, Union Health S...

Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94 effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021