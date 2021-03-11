Left Menu

'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav': Javadekar to inaugurate exhibitions at seven places on March 13

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:19 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate exhibitions at seven places virtually on March 13 as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said while the main event will be inaugurated at Sabarmati Ashram in Gandhinagar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, a total of 37 state-level exhibitions will be inaugurated by eminent personalities.

Javadekar will inaugurate exhibitions at Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Moirang district in Manipur and Patna in Bihar.

The minister will also inaugurate an exhibition at National Media Centre in New Delhi on March 13.

The exhibitions will feature major landmarks of India's struggle for independence, viz, Non Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience, Quit India Movement, etc. with focus on Dandi March, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and other leaders of the movement who made sacrifices for the country, the ministry said. It said the festival would commence 75 weeks prior to Independence Day 2022 and would continue till Independence Day 2023.

''The event would be kicked off with a 25-day celebration, beginning March 12, 2021 (anniversary of launch of Dandi March) with the launch of opening ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat and concluding on April 5, 2021 (conclusion of Dandi March),'' the ministry said.

Javadekar said all states have displayed much interest in the events and that the events starting March 12 on the anniversary of Dandi March and continuing for almost two-and-a-half years will create an atmosphere of celebration in the country.

It said the Publications Division will publish books on unsung heroes of freedom movement, women freedom fighters, battles and freedom fighters from northeast India, role of press in the freedom movement, etc.

The publications will be brought out over a period of two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

