Left Menu

EC allows postponement of SSLC, Plus two exams in Kerala

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:50 IST
EC allows postponement of SSLC, Plus two exams in Kerala

The Election Commission of India on Thursday permitted the Kerala government to postpone the 10th and 12th standard school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 6.

The state had sought postponement of the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) and Higher Secondary school examinations, which were to commence from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.

The LDF government had shot off a letter seeking postponement of the examinations to the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, who forwarded it to the EC for approval.

The examinations, which were slated from March 17 earlier, will be held from April 8 to 30 following the EC permission, government sources said.

Some left teachers' organisations had sought postponement of the examinations while the opposition was against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan ready to host SAARC summit: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was ready to host the long delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC, which is an important organisation for regional cooperation. Pakistan is committed to its process and...

Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh district, they said.Ten pis...

Fund manager Odey acquitted of 1998 indecent assault

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, was acquitted of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial. Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday ...

Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 per cent of the doses.Addressing a press conference, Union Health S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021