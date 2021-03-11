Left Menu

BJP alleges scam in bus procurement by Delhi govt; minister says Rs 225 crore saved

The opposition BJP on Thursday alleged irregularities in procurement of buses by the Delhi government, evoking sharp reaction from Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot who said Rs 225 crore was saved while procuring 1,000 low-floor CNG buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation.Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, the minister asserted that the city government will procure more buses and challenged the BJP to stop it.Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta alleged a scam in the procurement of buses and listed various objections regarding tenders and annual maintenance provisions.The tenders for 1,000 buses and their annual maintenance were floated separately.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:52 IST
BJP alleges scam in bus procurement by Delhi govt; minister says Rs 225 crore saved
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition BJP on Thursday alleged irregularities in procurement of buses by the Delhi government, evoking sharp reaction from Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot who said Rs 225 crore was saved while procuring 1,000 low-floor CNG buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, the minister asserted that the city government will procure more buses and challenged the BJP to stop it.

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta alleged a ''scam'' in the procurement of buses and listed various objections regarding tenders and annual maintenance provisions.

''The tenders for 1,000 buses and their annual maintenance were floated separately. The cost of annual maintenance comes out to be more than the actual cost of the buses,'' he said in the Assembly.

Gupta also claimed that each bus came with a warranty of three years, but the annual maintenance charge started within the warranty period.

Denying the allegations, the Delhi transport minister said the BJP MLA always filed complaints with different agencies whenever the AAP government tried to procure buses.

''It is after 12 years that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is going to have new buses. We have already rolled out 1,600 buses in the last one year. More buses will come, do what you want to do,'' Gahlot asserted.

Giving a point-wise reply to the charges, the minister said, ''The decision for two tenders for procurement of buses and a comprehensive annual maintenance were taken by the Cabinet in July 2019. We saved Rs 225 crore on annual maintenance by bringing down per kilometer rate from Rs 48.50 to Rs 45.50.'' He also said that the warranty period of the buses did not include 71 things that were covered in the provision for annual maintenance.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan ready to host SAARC summit: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was ready to host the long delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC, which is an important organisation for regional cooperation. Pakistan is committed to its process and...

Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh district, they said.Ten pis...

Fund manager Odey acquitted of 1998 indecent assault

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, was acquitted of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial. Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday ...

Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 per cent of the doses.Addressing a press conference, Union Health S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021