Women empowerment key focus area of 2012-22 budget: Delhi govt

From establishing special 'mohalla' clinics and dedicated support centres for women to strengthening their role in the economy, women empowerment is a key focus area of Delhi's 2021-22 budget, the AAP government said on Thursday.

''The role of women is key to the progress of Delhi and hence, providing accessible healthcare, education and social provisions is a priority,'' the Delhi government said in a statement.

Presenting the budget on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, set aside Rs 4,750 crore for the Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development and the welfare of SC/ST/OBC.

He also announced that the Delhi government will launch a new scheme to empower women and give them a larger role in the economy through the establishment of 500 anganwadi hubs in various parts of the city.

The statement said major measures proposed by the government this year include establishing 100 'Mahila Mohalla Clinics', allowing every woman in the city access to ''special services of gynaecologists and related diagnostic tests''.

''Considering women are not able to talk freely about their health issues and healthcare is not easily accessible for those belonging to middle-class and low-income families, the Delhi government plans to undertake the responsibility of having a 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' around every woman in Delhi,'' it said.

To begin with, 100 such clinics will be opened across the city and the number will be increased to ensure that there is ''at least one clinic in each ward''.

Sisodia, while presenting the budget, had termed the 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' initiative a ''revolutionary step''. The government has allocated Rs 9,934 crore to the healthcare sector this year. To strengthen the role of women in the economy, the government, under its ''Saheli Samanvay Kendra'', will set up 500 anganwadi hubs in different parts of Delhi.

''These hubs can be used for incubating individual start-ups and to promote self-help groups.

''Special arrangements will be made for women in these hubs and the required training will be imparted to open micro-economic units and for holding meetings of self-help groups,'' the statement said.

Other measures for women empowerment include the continuation of free travel in DTC and cluster buses, and equipping them with CCTV cameras and marshals.

Installation of CCTV cameras and street lights at tourist spots and areas that are not well lit is also on the government's to-do list, according to the statement.

To ensure that women in Delhi are aware of schemes like the Delhi Pension Scheme for women in distress, maternity schemes, and the 'Ladli Yojana' for school-going girls, the government is planning to establish 33 'mahila' support centres, the statement said.

''A counsellor will be present in these support centres to help and counsel women regarding issues concerning government initiatives,'' it said.

