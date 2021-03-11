Adityantha visits Piteshwarnath, Gorakhnath temples on Mahashivratri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday performed 'Jalabhishek' at Piteshwarnath Temple in Pipiganj area of Gorakhpur and at the Gorakhnath Temple here on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The chief minister also inspected the newly constructed rooms at Guru Gorakshnath Vidyapeeth in the campus of Piteshwarnath Temple.

MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh was also present along with other leaders and administrative officials on the occasion.

Adityanath met around 200 locals at Piteshwarnath Temple and gave them his blessings. He later left for Gorakhnath Temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)