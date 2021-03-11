Left Menu

DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:05 IST
DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries

Thousands of Delhi University (DU) teachers went on a strike on Thursday to protest non-payment of salaries for the past six months.

The call for a university ''shutdown'' was given by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday as many employees of 12 DU colleges, that are fully funded by the Delhi government, alleged they had not received salaries and other dues for over six months.

''We don't want our students to suffer, that is why we didn't take this drastic step for the longest time. But then we were not left with an option as many employees -- teaching and non-teaching -- have not been getting their salaries and pensions for the last six months now.

''We just want the authority concerned to release our funds and pay our salaries. For other issues, we can always sit and talk,'' DUTA president Rajib Ray told PTI.

In a statement issued late evening, the Delhi government said it has cleared the third installment of dues to the colleges but the institutions have not paid salaries to the teachers and others for the last several months.

It seems that the colleges are attempting to hide financial irregularities by not submitting utilisation certificates, the government alleged.

''The Delhi government shall conduct an investigation into the same,'' the statement added.

The strike by the DU teachers which began on Maha Shivratri -- a restricted holiday in the Delhi University -- would intensify in the coming days, with teachers taking to the streets on March 15, the DUTA said.

The DUTA will also hold meetings with Delhi University and College Karamchari Union (DUCKU) and DU Students' Union (DUSU) by March 13, Ray said.

''The DUTA will hold a 'Adhikar rally' from the VC office to the CM residence on March 15 and another march from the VC office to the LG's office on March 18,'' read a statement issued by DUTA.

The other important issue, as per the DUTA statement, is the merging of the College of Art with the Ambedkar University, Delhi after it was de-affiliated from the DU. DUTA claimed the decision was taken ''without consulting stakeholders and without due processes.

It also asked other staff associations to hold meetings to ''mobilize for the action programmes and send feedback'' by March 19.

The DUTA executive will decide the future course of action on March 20, it added.

On its part, the Delhi government said that despite repeated reminders, 12 colleges have not submitted the utilisation certificates of the previous installments.

''The non-submission of utilisation certificates of previous installments by the colleges has delayed the release of final installment by the Delhi government. The situation implies to the bad financial management of the college authorities,'' the government said in the statement.

Later in the day, governing body members of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) college -- which is one of the fully-funded colleges by the Delhi government -- addressed a press conference alleging ''financial mismanagement'' of funds by the college administration.

''The college (DDU) principal is claiming that money has not been given by the Delhi government for payment of salaries. However, when we, the members of the governing body, looked more deeply into the matter, it is very clear that the Delhi government has regularly been paying all its dues to the college.

''So it seems there are some grave financial irregularities being done by the college that despite all the dues being paid by the Delhi government, the college is not paying salary to teachers and other staff,'' read the statement issued by the DDU's governing body, which also demanded immediate release of the salaries of the college's staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Mississippi governor signs law banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Mississippis Republican governor on Thursday signed legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girls sports, becoming the first U.S. state to do so this year.Governor Tate Reeves said a January executive order issu...

SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in $40 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm controlled by Altimeter Capital Management LP that could value the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company at nearly 40 billion, the Wall Street Journal report...

DSGMC launches diagnostics centre, to conduct tests for Rs 50

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC on Thursday launched a diagnostics centre at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex to make expensive medical tests affordable for those from economically weaker sections.Such a centre will con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021