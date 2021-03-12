Left Menu

COVID-19: Curbs in Maha's Nanded district from Friday

No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21 and coaching classes shall remain closed during this period.Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Several restrictions will come into force in Nanded district of Maharashtra from March 12 with the intention of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection, officials said.

Collector Vipin Itankar issued an order to this effect on Thursday.

As per the order, shops will be operational from 7 am to 7 pm only. No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21 and coaching classes shall remain closed during this period.

Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Gyms, playgrounds and swimming pools will remain functional for practice, but competitions are not allowed to be held there between March 12 and 21, it said.

Social, religious and political programmes will not be allowed to be held during this period, the order said.

