PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:23 IST
DSGMC launches diagnostics centre, to conduct tests for Rs 50

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday launched a diagnostics centre at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex to make expensive medical tests affordable for those from economically weaker sections.

Such a centre will conduct tests like MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds, digital x-rays, among others, at a nominal charge of Rs 50.

“God has blessed the Sikhs for serving the needy by reaching out to them, serving them ‘langar’, and providing them with facilities,” DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The diagnostics centre is the latest addition to a slew of initiatives taken by the DSGMC to serve the society. Some of these include opening of a kidney dialysis centre at Guru Harkrishan Institute for Medical Education and Research, and running a chain of schools, colleges and other institutions.

“The DSGMC will continue humanity with such projects which have become dire necessity in the present times,” General Secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka said.

Reiterating their support to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, he said the DSGMC will continue to provide every kind of support, be it langar or legal aid to the movement, adding that the committees will “ensure justice for those arrested during the January 26 kisan parade”.

