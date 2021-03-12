Left Menu

British Deputy High Commissioner Peter Cook on Thursday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to discuss investment interests in multiple sectors, including higher education, healthcare and automobiles.According to an official statement, the Deputy High Commissioner said special study centres of British universities can be established in Rajasthan.

British Deputy High Commissioner meets Gehlot to discuss investment interests in various sectors
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

British Deputy High Commissioner Peter Cook on Thursday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to discuss investment interests in multiple sectors, including higher education, healthcare and automobiles.

According to an official statement, the Deputy High Commissioner said special study centres of British universities can be established in Rajasthan. He was discussed about investment interests in environment, oil, gas and petroleum sectors in the state.

Cook said Rajasthan has emerged in the healthcare sector rapidly over the years and skilled human resources are available here in the fields of nursing and paramedicals. The youth here can take advantage of employment opportunities in Britain in this area, the statement quoted him as saying.

Cook briefed the chief minister about the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow in November this year and said Rajasthan and the UK can cooperate on burning issues like climate change, it stated.

During the discussion, the British Deputy High Commissioner appreciated the policies and innovations implemented by the state government to encourage investment and promote industries, the statement said.

The chief minister said the state government has taken several policy decisions to create a favourable investment environment in the state, according to the statement.

He said Rajasthan is becoming a hub of solar energy and emerging as the most preferred state in terms of foreign investment, it added.

Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena was also present on the occasion.

Cook, who was in Jaipur, also met Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and BJP state president Satish Poonia.

