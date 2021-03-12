Left Menu

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:47 IST
2 teachers work without valid qualification for 2 decades in govt aided school; being dismissed

Two school teachers here faced dismissal after officials found they had been working without valid qualification for the past over 20 years.

Dhananjay Singh and Arun Kumar Pathak were working as teachers in P D Inter college Gayghat in Ballia on the basis of certificates of 'Shiksha Visharad' of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Allahabad, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra said on Friday.

The government had derecognised the title in 2000.

Payment of salaries to the two teachers has also been stopped, the DIOS said, adding they are being dismissed.

Singh and Pathak had started serving in 1990 and 1991, respectively, the official said.

