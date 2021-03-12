Left Menu

NSUI holds protest over rising unemployment

Thousands of students and party workers from Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh marched towards the Parliament building raising slogans of Naukri Do Ya Degree Wapis Lo give us jobs or take our degrees back to protest various issues including unemployment, scholarships and fellowship grants.Speaking at the protest, Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the governments decision of lateral entry into central government departments, saying it was a violent strike on the employment aspect of the youth.There are 8-10 lakh students preparing for the IAS exams in Mukherjee Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:12 IST
NSUI holds protest over rising unemployment

The Congress party's student wing, National Student Union of India (NSUI), organised the ''Chhatra Adhikar March'' on Friday to protest against rising unemployment in the country. Thousands of students and party workers from Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh marched towards the Parliament building raising slogans of ''Naukri Do Ya Degree Wapis Lo'' (give us jobs or take our degrees back) to protest various issues including unemployment, scholarships and fellowship grants.

Speaking at the protest, Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the government's decision of ''lateral entry'' into central government departments, saying it was a ''violent strike on the employment aspect of the youth''.

''There are 8-10 lakh students preparing for the IAS exams in Mukherjee Nagar. With lateral entry into government secretariats, not only reserved categories but the students of general category too will suffer,'' Raj said.

''You will have to protest against those as well. We won't allow lateral entry at any cost. The government is planning to take 400 IAS officers through lateral entry without any exams. They are ruining your future,'' he said.

The protest was attended by senior congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, former railway minister Pawan Bansal, and party spokesperson Alka Lamba.

Hooda congratulated the NSUI for supporting the farmers' protest by organising 'langar' and helping out people during the lockdown period.

He proposed a new slogan -- ''Jai Samvidhan, Jai Naujavan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday said the Election Commission of India ECI should find out the perpetrators of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.TMC secretary genera...

Germany regrets neighbours' move to pause AstraZeneca shots

Germanys top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighbouring countries have paused their use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was r...

4 NGOs to get grants under Facebook Pragati to boost women entrepreneurship, digital adoption

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation on Friday said four non-profit organisations have been selected to receive grants from Facebook through Facebook Pragati - Tech4Good, Shakti An Empathy Project, India and Bharat Together and Skilled Sam...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers unions, on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021