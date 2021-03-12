Left Menu

Budget session of Delhi Assembly ends

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on March 16, ended on Friday. Speaker of the House Ram Niwas Goel said the budget session is adjourned indefinitely. All official businesses were transacted in the session. The number of coronavirus cases is also rising in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:40 IST
Budget session of Delhi Assembly ends
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on March 16, ended on Friday.

Speaker of the House Ram Niwas Goel said the budget session is adjourned indefinitely.

''All official businesses were transacted in the session. The number of coronavirus cases is also rising in the country. In view of these two points, the session is adjourned indefinitely,'' he said.

Delhi government's budget for 2021-22, focusing on patriotism and aiming to increase the city's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, was presented on March 9. The session ended after passing the budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake GST invoice network in Delhi-NCR

As part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, Directorate General of GST Intelligences DGGI Nagpur unit conducted multiple searches in Delhi-NCR during the first week of this month, to target 11 entities operating in the NCR that had ...

Survey for proposed Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train begins

The Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR survey for the preparation of Detailed Project Report DPR for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor started from Friday.The proposed 736-km bullet train project is likely to link Shahapur,...

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

The former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or believing it to be for an athlete to improve their athletic performance, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Frida...

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhis Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.The Fire Department said it received a call about t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021