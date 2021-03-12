Budget session of Delhi Assembly ends

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on March 16, ended on Friday.

Speaker of the House Ram Niwas Goel said the budget session is adjourned indefinitely.

''All official businesses were transacted in the session. The number of coronavirus cases is also rising in the country. In view of these two points, the session is adjourned indefinitely,'' he said.

Delhi government's budget for 2021-22, focusing on patriotism and aiming to increase the city's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, was presented on March 9. The session ended after passing the budget.

