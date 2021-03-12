Budget session of Delhi Assembly ends
The budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on March 16, ended on Friday. Speaker of the House Ram Niwas Goel said the budget session is adjourned indefinitely. All official businesses were transacted in the session. The number of coronavirus cases is also rising in the country.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:40 IST
The budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on March 16, ended on Friday.
Speaker of the House Ram Niwas Goel said the budget session is adjourned indefinitely.
''All official businesses were transacted in the session. The number of coronavirus cases is also rising in the country. In view of these two points, the session is adjourned indefinitely,'' he said.
Delhi government's budget for 2021-22, focusing on patriotism and aiming to increase the city's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, was presented on March 9. The session ended after passing the budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Delhi
- Delhi Assembly
- Singapore
ALSO READ
White House stands by budget pick Tanden as Senate support wavers
Neera Tanden's confirmation vote gets delayed, White House says 'fighting' for her nomination
Telangana: Gayatri Pumphouse creates history by pumping 100 TMC of water
Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at three-storey house in Raila village
US House Democrats reintroduce police reform bill named in honor of George Floyd