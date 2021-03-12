Left Menu

Sagar Narwat, Harsh Gill, Akash Girjaporkar to headline sixth edition of 'Punch Boxing'

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:40 IST
Sagar Narwat, Harsh Gill, Akash Girjaporkar to headline sixth edition of 'Punch Boxing'

Sagar Narwat, Harsh Gill, Akash Girjaporkar and Chandani Mehra will headline the sixth edition of 'Punch Boxing', a professional boxing tournament, to be held here on Saturday.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council (IBC), will be divided into five categories with a total of 16 participants.

''We started the Punch Boxing in 2013 with the sole aim to promote sports and sports people of India,'' said Arif Khan, Managing Director of Sports Oodles, which is conducting the event. ''Over the last few years, we have managed to get on board some of the best ranked professional boxers from India as well as other countries like Holland, Armenia, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Thailand etc,'' Khan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake GST invoice network in Delhi-NCR

As part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, Directorate General of GST Intelligences DGGI Nagpur unit conducted multiple searches in Delhi-NCR during the first week of this month, to target 11 entities operating in the NCR that had ...

Survey for proposed Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train begins

The Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR survey for the preparation of Detailed Project Report DPR for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor started from Friday.The proposed 736-km bullet train project is likely to link Shahapur,...

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

The former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or believing it to be for an athlete to improve their athletic performance, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Frida...

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhis Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.The Fire Department said it received a call about t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021