Sagar Narwat, Harsh Gill, Akash Girjaporkar to headline sixth edition of 'Punch Boxing'PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:40 IST
Sagar Narwat, Harsh Gill, Akash Girjaporkar and Chandani Mehra will headline the sixth edition of 'Punch Boxing', a professional boxing tournament, to be held here on Saturday.
The tournament, sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council (IBC), will be divided into five categories with a total of 16 participants.
''We started the Punch Boxing in 2013 with the sole aim to promote sports and sports people of India,'' said Arif Khan, Managing Director of Sports Oodles, which is conducting the event. ''Over the last few years, we have managed to get on board some of the best ranked professional boxers from India as well as other countries like Holland, Armenia, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Thailand etc,'' Khan added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
