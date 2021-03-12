Left Menu

SC notice to Centre, MCI on plea by girl with disability for admission in MBBS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:44 IST
SC notice to Centre, MCI on plea by girl with disability for admission in MBBS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre and the Medical Council of India on an appeal filed by a girl suffering from benchmark disability seeking admission in the MBBS course.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat issued notices to the government, Medical Council of India, and others while seeking their replies on the petition.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Rajasthan resident Shashi Kumari challenging the High Court order dismissing her petition seeking admission in MBBS course despite clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The plea contended that the Certificate issued by the Safdarjung Hospital discriminates against the petitioner based on their nature of the disability, whereas she was fully capable to perform all the functions as a medical professional and thus would be eligible and entitled to admission to the Medical College.

It said the petitioner suffers from 48 percent disability, as per the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, and is entitled to the reservation as per the Act in the Educational Institution.

"To give effect to the provisions of the Act, the Medical Council of India in the exercise of powers U/s. 33 of the Act, by "Regulation of Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Act, 2019" brought an amended in "Regulation on Graduate Medical Education, 1997".

"As per the amended regulation a "Person with Disability" would be eligible for reservation in the Medical Colleges, subject to only the benchmark of disability provided for in the amended regulation," the plea said.

It said that a certificate issued by Safdarjung Hospital, the petitioner has been stated to be suffering from "Rudimentary Left Thumb" and thus has been stated to be "Not Eligible" for admission in Medical/Dental Courses.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, appearing for the petitioner, argued that due to the bar put forth by MCI, students having disabilities are not allowed to pursue their careers in medical science.

He submitted that there is enough material on record that such students with disabilities can pursue their studies in medical science.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

