Left Menu

Delhi govt to set up enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday issued directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 city government-funded colleges.According to a government statement, Sisodia said that the decision was made after noticing that these Delhi University colleges had not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and also that many colleges did not submit the utilisation certificates of the third quarter grants.If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the college

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:06 IST
Delhi govt to set up enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday issued directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 city government-funded colleges.

According to a government statement, Sisodia said that the decision was made after noticing that these Delhi University colleges had not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and also that many colleges did not submit the utilisation certificates of the third quarter grants.

''If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the college? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability,'' Sisodia said in the statement.

The enquiry committee will look into how the third quarter grants and existing surplus funds have been spent. ''Strongest action needs to be taken against any financial irregularities by these Delhi government colleges,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray claimed that the Delhi government has now released the sanction letter of Rs 82,79,79,507 under salary head and an amount of Rs 9,50,90,500 under other than salaries' head. On Thursday, thousands of DU teachers went on a strike to protest non-payment of salaries for the past six months. The call for a university ''shutdown'' was given by DUTA on Tuesday as many employees of 12 DU colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government, alleged they had not received salaries and other dues for over six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake GST invoice network in Delhi-NCR

As part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, Directorate General of GST Intelligences DGGI Nagpur unit conducted multiple searches in Delhi-NCR during the first week of this month, to target 11 entities operating in the NCR that had ...

Survey for proposed Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train begins

The Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR survey for the preparation of Detailed Project Report DPR for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor started from Friday.The proposed 736-km bullet train project is likely to link Shahapur,...

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

The former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling was found guilty of ordering testosterone knowing or believing it to be for an athlete to improve their athletic performance, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Frida...

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhis Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.The Fire Department said it received a call about t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021