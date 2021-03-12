Left Menu

AMMK releases third list of candidates for April 6 TN polls

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:12 IST
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, led by expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's nephew T T V Dhinakaran, on Friday released the third list of 130 candidates for next month's Assembly elections, taking its number to 195.

AMMK's allies include Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and they have been allotted six and three seats, respectively.

On Friday, Dhinakaran released the candidates for 130 seats, adding to the 65 he has already named.

The party chief is contesting from Kovilpatti against local AIADMK strongman and Information Minister Kadambur Raju.

Single phase polls to a total of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6.

The party also named nominees to nine seats in the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry, which will also go to polls on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

