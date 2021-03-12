Left Menu

Maharashtra: MPSC examination to be held on March 21 now

The preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC, which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21, the commission announced on Friday.Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the commission, saying it did not handle the issue properly.The MPSC had on Thursday once again postponed the exam, which is required for government jobs, citing the COVID-19 situation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:21 IST
Maharashtra: MPSC examination to be held on March 21 now

The preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21, the commission announced on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the commission, saying it did not handle the issue properly.

The MPSC had on Thursday once again postponed the exam, which is required for government jobs, citing the COVID-19 situation. It led to protests by students all over the state.

''The exam will now be held on March 21 across the state at the same centres. The students who have received hall ticket to appear for the exam (on March 14) will be considered eligible for the March 21 exam,'' the commission said on Friday.

It also announced that other two examinations scheduled for March 27 and April 21 will be held as per the schedule and there was no change in dates.

The preliminary examination was to take place in April last year, but was repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the MPSC failed ''to handle the situation in my opinion''.

But the issue was now over as the new exam date has been announced, the NCP leader added.

On Thursday, angry students protested in Pune and many other parts of the state while leaders of the ruling coalition members Congress and NCP as well as opposition BJP blasted the postponement decision.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that the new date will be announced on Friday.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, whose department had issued the circular about the postponement, claimed that the decision was taken by officials by keeping him in the dark. PTI ND SPK NP BNM KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sena stalling BMC sewage treatment project: Mumbai Cong chief

A sewage treatment project vital to Mumbai is being delayed for almost two decades now by the Shiv Sena that controls the BMC, said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Friday.Incidentally, the Sena and the Congress are in an alliance along with ...

U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership

A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday, as he warned that Yemen will spiral into greater conflict and instability withou...

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Swamikals teachings helped society overcome social barriers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021