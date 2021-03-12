Left Menu

Mamata discharged from hospital after condition improves

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:25 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from state-run SSKM Hospital here on Friday evening after doctors found her recovery to be ''satisfactory''.

Doctors took the decision after the 66-year-old TMC supremo repeatedly requested them to discharge her from the medical establishment.

Banerjee, seated on a wheelchair with her left foot plastered, greeted several party activists gathered outside the Woodburn Block of the hospital.

She left the hospital in her vehicle for her Kalighat residence.

Her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, party colleagues and state minister Firhad Hakim were present at the medical establishment.

''Her condition has improved a lot and she repeatedly insisted to be discharged from the hospital. She will be able to move with restrictions but she needs to come back for another round of check-up within a week,'' the doctor said.

Banerjee fell and suffered severe injuries in her left ankle and foot and right shoulder, forearm and neck after she was allegedly pushed by 4-5 unidentified persons on Wednesday evening during her campaigning in Nandigram seat, from where she is contesting in this assembly election.

She was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor and was kept under observation for 48 hours.

