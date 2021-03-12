Left Menu

Shikara Rally in Dal Lake as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:25 IST
Shikara Rally in Dal Lake as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

A Shikara Rally was held in the famous Dal Lake here as part of the countrywide ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, a government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence.

As many as 100 Shikaras were part of the grand rally which was flagged off by Baseer Ahmad Khan, the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, from SKICC lawns on the banks of Dal Lake, and it culminated at Nehru Park, an official spokesperson said.

He said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; VC Lakes & Waterways Authority, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Rural Development Kashmir, Director Education Kashmir, Commissioner SMC and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, District Development Council chairpersons, DDC members and a large number of people also took part in the rally.

Later, a cultural event was organised at the Nehru Park during which a variety of cultural programmes were presented to mark the first leg of the nationwide event 'India@75' for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sena stalling BMC sewage treatment project: Mumbai Cong chief

A sewage treatment project vital to Mumbai is being delayed for almost two decades now by the Shiv Sena that controls the BMC, said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Friday.Incidentally, the Sena and the Congress are in an alliance along with ...

U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership

A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday, as he warned that Yemen will spiral into greater conflict and instability withou...

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Swamikals teachings helped society overcome social barriers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021