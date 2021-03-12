Shikara Rally in Dal Lake as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

A Shikara Rally was held in the famous Dal Lake here as part of the countrywide ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, a government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence.

As many as 100 Shikaras were part of the grand rally which was flagged off by Baseer Ahmad Khan, the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, from SKICC lawns on the banks of Dal Lake, and it culminated at Nehru Park, an official spokesperson said.

He said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; VC Lakes & Waterways Authority, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Rural Development Kashmir, Director Education Kashmir, Commissioner SMC and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, District Development Council chairpersons, DDC members and a large number of people also took part in the rally.

Later, a cultural event was organised at the Nehru Park during which a variety of cultural programmes were presented to mark the first leg of the nationwide event 'India@75' for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India.

