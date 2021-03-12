Left Menu

Annual Andaman trip for MP students to learn about freedom: CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:55 IST
Annual Andaman trip for MP students to learn about freedom: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A group of school students from Madhya Pradesh will be sent to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to learn about the sacrifices made and hardships faced by those who fought for the country's Independence, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Speaking at an event at Shaurya Smarak here in connection with 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the Union government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence, Chouhan said the trip would inculcate the feeling of patriotism and dedication in children.

''A group of selected students will be sent every year to Anadaman and Nicobar for this purpose,'' he said.

He also said efforts will be made to start NCC (National Cadet Corps) and NSS (National Service Scheme) programmes in all schools in the state.

Incidentally, it started to rain during the CM's address and he got off the stage and stood on a table to complete his speech in solidarity with students who were standing in the open and getting wet.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, coinciding with the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March of 1930.

Chouhan said efforts would be made to ensure thousands of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle are brought to the fore so that future generations would know about their valour.

State BJP chief VD Sharma also addressed the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sena stalling BMC sewage treatment project: Mumbai Cong chief

A sewage treatment project vital to Mumbai is being delayed for almost two decades now by the Shiv Sena that controls the BMC, said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Friday.Incidentally, the Sena and the Congress are in an alliance along with ...

U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership

A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday, as he warned that Yemen will spiral into greater conflict and instability withou...

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal, a great thinker and social reformer of the 19th century. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Swamikals teachings helped society overcome social barriers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021