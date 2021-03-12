Annual Andaman trip for MP students to learn about freedom: CM

A group of school students from Madhya Pradesh will be sent to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to learn about the sacrifices made and hardships faced by those who fought for the country's Independence, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Speaking at an event at Shaurya Smarak here in connection with 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the Union government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence, Chouhan said the trip would inculcate the feeling of patriotism and dedication in children.

''A group of selected students will be sent every year to Anadaman and Nicobar for this purpose,'' he said.

He also said efforts will be made to start NCC (National Cadet Corps) and NSS (National Service Scheme) programmes in all schools in the state.

Incidentally, it started to rain during the CM's address and he got off the stage and stood on a table to complete his speech in solidarity with students who were standing in the open and getting wet.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, coinciding with the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March of 1930.

Chouhan said efforts would be made to ensure thousands of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle are brought to the fore so that future generations would know about their valour.

State BJP chief VD Sharma also addressed the gathering.

