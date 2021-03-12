Left Menu

Rave party attended by about 90 people busted

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:23 IST
Rave party attended by about 90 people busted

A rave party at a farmhouse near the city, attended by about 90 people, including students, private sector employees and also two women, was busted and addictive substances seized, police said on Friday.

The seven party organisers were arrested by a special police team in a raid on the farmhouse at Narayanpur on March 11 night after getting credible information, they said.

''Addictive substances, including 400 grams of Ganja and liquor bottles, besides laptops and others, were seized,'' a police release said.

Those who attended the party were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, it said.

The organisers, one of whom owns the farm house, had designed a poster with all details of the proposed rave party and posted it on a social media account.

Details like entry fee, excluding food and drink and the addictive substances were mentioned.

They chose Thursday night (Maha Sivarathri) as many policemen would be on security-related duty, it said.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat warned party goers and youth not to indulge in such illegal activities and spoil their future, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Today's Quad summit adopted positive agenda focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccines, climate, emerging technologies: FS Shringla.

Todays Quad summit adopted positive agenda focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccines, climate, emerging technologies FS Shringla....

SC notice to Centre on plea to have medical boards in all districts to help rape victims

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a plea seeking to have medical boards in all districts look at cases connecting to termination of pregnancy. The order was passed while hearing a plea filed by a 14-year...

Norway''s aging king to remain on sick leave after surgery

Norways 84-year-old King Harald V will remain on sick leave from his ceremonial duties until April 11 after successful leg surgery earlier this year, the palace said Friday.In January, the ageing monarch underwent a surgery for torn tendons...

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from Kolathur constituency here while his son Udhayanidhi is set to make his electoral debut as the party released its list of 173 candidates on Friday for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021