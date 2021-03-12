AAP's Chadha writes to Agri minister to remove fee to enter Pusa institute

AAP's Chadha writes to Agri minister to remove fee to enter Pusa institutePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:27 IST
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha has written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, demanding him to make entry to Pusa institute free for recreational and leisure purposes.
In the letter, Chadha has claimed that the Centre has imposed an entry fee of Rs 200 for Pusa institute.
He requested to make the campus open for the general public at no charge.
