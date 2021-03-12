Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:43 IST
Everyone will work towards fulfilling unfinished dreams of India: Kejriwal

Everyone will work towards fulfilling the unfinished dreams of India and make the country ''number one in the world'', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he set the ball rolling for over a year-long series of programmes to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

An evening of patriotic songs, headlined by lead singer of band 'Euphoria', Palash Sen, was organised at Connaught Place's Central park. Friday marks the beginning of the 75-weeks-long celebration concluding on August 15 this year.

The programmes to be showcased during the celebration will highlight the city's role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years and the ''vision of Delhi'' in 2047 when India will complete its 100 years of Independence.

''Thousands of people sacrificed their lives to get us freedom, this is the time to remember them and their dreams...many of their dreams were achieved in the last 75 years, many remain to be fulfilled...Today, we all should resolve to fulfill those unfinished dreams of 130 crore Indians and make India number one in the world,'' Kejriwal told a cheering crowd.

The unfinished dreams, he noted, are access to food, proper healthcare, roof over head, water, employment, cheap electricity and equal opportunities for all.

Kejriwal, who on the occasion also sung ''Hum Honge Kamyab'', said his government has grand plans for the celebration of India's 75th Independence Day.

He also mentioned about his government, including ''deshbhakti period'', in the city's schools and installing 500 flag masts across Delhi to instill the sense of patriotism among the youth and students.

''We teach our students Science, Maths, Physics, Biology, but don't teach them to love their country. Now, we will have a separate curriculum where students will be special classes of deshbhakti for one hour every day, and will instill the sense of patriotism in them,'' he added.

Here, the chief minister also talked about conducting programmes and events on the life and times of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar.

The event, which saw Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitating senior citizens above the age of 75, including award-winning photographer Raghu Rai and activist Kamla Bhasin, was also attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

