Left Menu

Odisha announces waiver of hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in state-run institutes

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:54 IST
Odisha announces waiver of hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in state-run institutes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Friday announced the waiver of hostel fees of 17,012 boarders in state-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes for the period of April-December 2020, an official statement said.

The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.

The government incurs a loss of Rs 5.10 crore due to the waiver, it said.

Earlier, the government had announced a waiver of the hostel fees of around 30,000 ITI students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...

US to provide financial assistance to Indian vaccine manufacturer: Document

The US will provide financial assistance to support Indian drug-maker Biological Es effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, a document released by the White House on Friday after the Quad summit s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021