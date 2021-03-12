Left Menu

All issues raised by DDC members resolved: J&K govt

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday said all issues raised by district development council (DDC) members regarding their status and honorarium have been ''resolved'' amicably following their meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The newly elected DDC members have protested in support of their demand for better status and monthly honorarium.

An official spokesperson Friday said a delegation of DDC members met Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and their issues were resolved amicably.

However, details on what was agreed upon in the meeting were not available immediately. Reiterating the J&K government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of DDC representatives, the Lt Governor observed that the three-tier Panchayati Raj system was established to empower the grassroots democracy, the spokesperson said.

The newly-elected District Development Council (DDC) members had on Wednesday called off their two-day long protest in support of better status and monthly honorarium, saying they have got an assurance from the Leiutenant Governor.

A day earlier, DDC members cutting across party line had boycotted a two-day training programme here and staged a protest in support of their demands, forcing the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor to cancel his inaugural session.

The maiden DDC elections to 280 seats -- 14 each in 20 districts -- were held in November-December last year and the chairpersons and their deputies in all the 20 districts were elected last month.

The DDC members had staged the protest on Tuesday after the union territory administration amended its warrant of precedence, placing the DDC chairpersons equivalent to administrative secretaries, vice chairpersons to vice-chancellors of universities and the DDC members to district magistrates.

The LG told the Friday meeting, ''Now, the true democracy is flourishing in the UT which is not merely about governance but about feeling of fraternity, brotherhood, and attitude of respect and reverence towards each other''.

"We have to work together to meet the developmental aspirations of the people. The administration will ensure the three-tier Panchayati Raj system is strengthened in the UT." The delegation comprised DDC chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and members including Bharat Bhushan, Saraf Singh Nag, Bari Andrabi, Irfan Panditpuri, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Tazeem Akhter, Malik Aftab, Juhi Manhas, Dr Shamshad Shah, T S Tony, Shahnawaz, Suleman Mir, and Riyaz Bhat.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

