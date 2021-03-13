Left Menu

Biden administration to respond in weeks to SolarWinds hackers-senior official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 01:09 IST
Biden administration to respond in weeks to SolarWinds hackers-senior official
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Most of the nine federal government agencies compromised by the massive SolarWinds hack have completed an independent review and those that have not will finish it by the end of March, a senior administration official said.

The hacking, which also hurt 100 private companies, used corrupted SolarWinds code and weaknesses in Microsoft identity-management tools. Officials said they would respond to the perpetrators directly within "weeks, not months."

