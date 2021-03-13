April 6 polls: DMK releases list of 13 constituencies it will contest in Puducherry

The DMK on Saturday released its list of 13 constituencies for the April 6 Assembly elections in neighboring Puducherry and named 12 candidates.

The party announced nominees for seats including Urulayanpettai, Mudaliarpettai, and Raj Bhavan and said in a statement that the candidate for Bagur will be named later.

