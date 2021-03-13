Delhi Fire Service planning to conduct firefighting course for staffers of nursing homes

The Delhi Fire Service is planning to conduct a basic firefighting course for the staff of nursing homes and hospitals to better equip themselves in case of any emergency, officials said on Saturday.

Atul Garg, the director of the Delhi Fire Service, said the Fire Department has proposed to conduct a half-day basic firefighting training program at Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini where training will be imparted to the staff of nursing homes and hospitals in different batches.

''Each batch would have 40 participants maximum and this basic safety training is essential for the employees of nursing homes and hospitals to keep themselves acquainted with evacuation and fire-fighting procedures. This will help them in dealing with any fire-related emergency while keeping in mind the safety and care of patients,'' he said.

The Fire Department said depending on the number of nominations received from different organizations, staffers will be given training on a first come first serve basis, against the prescribed fee of Rs 1,000 per candidate.

In January, a minor fire broke out in a room used by the nursing staff in the OPD block situated on the fourth floor of the Safdarjung hospital.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No one was, however, injured in the incident.

To prepare themselves in dealing with any such incident shortly, the Delhi Fire Service has advised the owners of nursing homes and hospitals to nominate their staff either directly or through their respective associations for their basic firefighting training.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service is also planning a technology overhaul to reduce response time and increase efficiency.

From GPS-enabled computer systems for automatically redirecting calls to area fire stations to equipping firefighting vehicles with tablets and WiFi for receiving instructions from control rooms in real-time, the Fire Department is planning to modernize its functioning with the help of technology.

