Prez Kovind to visit Odisha next week, attend convocation at NIT Rourkela

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:55 IST
File photo. Image Credit: IANS

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha next week during which he will attend the convocation ceremony at NIT Rourkela as the chief guest, official sources said.

Kovind will visit the premier institute on March 21, and visit Konark temple the next day, the sources said.

The program at NIT Rourkela is set to begin at 10 am, and the president would be delivering the convocation address on the occasion.

Among others, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, and state Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das is also expected to attend the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

