'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav': Javadekar inaugurates exhibition in Pune

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition in Pune virtually as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav', to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

The exhibition at Aga Khan Palace, which will go on till March 15, pays homage to freedom fighters and their contribution to the country's freedom struggle.

''Our freedom was earned after a lot of sacrifice.

Hence, it is essential that everyone understands the journey of the freedom struggle,'' Javadekar said.

The goal of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is also to showcase the various achievements of Independent India, he said.

''We also want to visualise the progress the nation will make in 25 years, in all spheres of life, as a leading world power as per our vision of surajya,'' the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said.

Javadekar joined the programme virtually after inaugurating the exhibition at National Media Centre in Delhi.

Exhibitions at five other locations, including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Samba (J&K) and Moirang (Manipur) were also inaugurated virtually on the occasion.

Aga Khan Palace in Pune holds a special place in the freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi was detained at the palace for 21 months in 1942, following the launch of the Quit India Movement.

The palace is now a museum that showcases the story of Gandhi's detention.

According to a release, similar exhibitions will be held in Sevagram, Wardha and Mumbai, from where the Quit India Movement was launched.

The Centre, in collaboration with the state governments and other institutions, will hold a number of programmes over the next 75 weeks to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of India's Independence.

