Left Menu

'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav': Javadekar inaugurates exhibition in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:34 IST
'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav': Javadekar inaugurates exhibition in Pune

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition in Pune virtually as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav', to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

The exhibition at Aga Khan Palace, which will go on till March 15, pays homage to freedom fighters and their contribution to the country's freedom struggle.

''Our freedom was earned after a lot of sacrifice.

Hence, it is essential that everyone understands the journey of the freedom struggle,'' Javadekar said.

The goal of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is also to showcase the various achievements of Independent India, he said.

''We also want to visualise the progress the nation will make in 25 years, in all spheres of life, as a leading world power as per our vision of surajya,'' the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said.

Javadekar joined the programme virtually after inaugurating the exhibition at National Media Centre in Delhi.

Exhibitions at five other locations, including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Samba (J&K) and Moirang (Manipur) were also inaugurated virtually on the occasion.

Aga Khan Palace in Pune holds a special place in the freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi was detained at the palace for 21 months in 1942, following the launch of the Quit India Movement.

The palace is now a museum that showcases the story of Gandhi's detention.

According to a release, similar exhibitions will be held in Sevagram, Wardha and Mumbai, from where the Quit India Movement was launched.

The Centre, in collaboration with the state governments and other institutions, will hold a number of programmes over the next 75 weeks to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of India's Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint, secure eastern borders: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that the party has to fulfil its long- cherished mission of winning the state not only to expand its ideological footprint but also to secure Indias eastern borders, which have turned into ...

Six old bomb shells found lying in Markanda river bed near Ambala-Kurukshetra border

Six old bomb shells were found lying on Saturday in the Markanda river bed near Tangail village, around 20 km from Ambala Cantonment on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border, police said.Some people noticed these shells, following which police were...

Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum

Russian police on Saturday detained about 150 participants of a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities multi-pronged crackdown on dissent.Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow sho...

Lilly Alzheimer's drug shows benefit on cognition, function in mid-stage trial

Eli Lilly and Co on Saturday said its experimental Alzheimers drug slowed the rate of decline in a measure of cognition and function by 32 compared with a placebo in a mid-stage trial of patients at an early stage of the mind-wasting diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021