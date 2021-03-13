Left Menu

Need to step up skilling, focus on new age skills: Pandey

LT is preparing the youth to facilitate the delivery of their mega projects at its training centres across the country, he added.Set up in an existing facility of LT, the academy has a capacity to train 1,500 trainers per year, equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms, workshops and hostel facilities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:03 IST
Need to step up skilling, focus on new age skills: Pandey

To create employability and employment opportunities, there is a need to focus on new age skills and step up the momentum of skilling, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Saturday.

The minister said that to achieve these objectives, trainers need to be updated on new technologies. Pandey was speaking at the inauguration of L&T's Skill Trainers Academy (STA) in Mumbai. He said L&T's STA supports short-term skill training through a wide network of training providers and district nodal skill centres called Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK).

''It is aimed at creating a holistic environment for the trainers and providing them a space to grow and learn while developing into valuable assets of the industry. L&T is preparing the youth to facilitate the delivery of their mega projects at its training centres across the country,” he added.

Set up in an existing facility of L&T, the academy has a capacity to train 1,500 trainers per year, equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms, workshops and hostel facilities. The programme comprises a 10-day classroom training followed by a 15-week 'On the Job' training. The curriculum is developed by Singapore Polytechnic as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with NSDC. At the end of the 10-day programme candidates go through an assessment process and those who qualify get a certificate valid for two years. Commenting on the occasion, A M Naik, Group Chairman, L&T and Chairman NSDC said, ''The academy is a step forward in achieving our goal of developing a skilled workforce that can not only meet the skill requirements of India but also cater to the global demand.'' The academy kick-started its initial programme on January 15, 2021, and has already successfully trained 150 trainers until now, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint, secure eastern borders: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that the party has to fulfil its long- cherished mission of winning the state not only to expand its ideological footprint but also to secure Indias eastern borders, which have turned into ...

Six old bomb shells found lying in Markanda river bed near Ambala-Kurukshetra border

Six old bomb shells were found lying on Saturday in the Markanda river bed near Tangail village, around 20 km from Ambala Cantonment on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border, police said.Some people noticed these shells, following which police were...

Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum

Russian police on Saturday detained about 150 participants of a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities multi-pronged crackdown on dissent.Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow sho...

Lilly Alzheimer's drug shows benefit on cognition, function in mid-stage trial

Eli Lilly and Co on Saturday said its experimental Alzheimers drug slowed the rate of decline in a measure of cognition and function by 32 compared with a placebo in a mid-stage trial of patients at an early stage of the mind-wasting diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021