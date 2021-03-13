Need to step up skilling, focus on new age skills: Pandey

To create employability and employment opportunities, there is a need to focus on new age skills and step up the momentum of skilling, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Saturday.

The minister said that to achieve these objectives, trainers need to be updated on new technologies. Pandey was speaking at the inauguration of L&T's Skill Trainers Academy (STA) in Mumbai. He said L&T's STA supports short-term skill training through a wide network of training providers and district nodal skill centres called Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK).

''It is aimed at creating a holistic environment for the trainers and providing them a space to grow and learn while developing into valuable assets of the industry. L&T is preparing the youth to facilitate the delivery of their mega projects at its training centres across the country,” he added.

Set up in an existing facility of L&T, the academy has a capacity to train 1,500 trainers per year, equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms, workshops and hostel facilities. The programme comprises a 10-day classroom training followed by a 15-week 'On the Job' training. The curriculum is developed by Singapore Polytechnic as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with NSDC. At the end of the 10-day programme candidates go through an assessment process and those who qualify get a certificate valid for two years. Commenting on the occasion, A M Naik, Group Chairman, L&T and Chairman NSDC said, ''The academy is a step forward in achieving our goal of developing a skilled workforce that can not only meet the skill requirements of India but also cater to the global demand.'' The academy kick-started its initial programme on January 15, 2021, and has already successfully trained 150 trainers until now, he added.

