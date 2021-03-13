Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:06 IST
SurveySparrow announces hiring initiative of Rs 50K joining bonus for women candidates

SurveySparrow, an experience solutions service provider, on Saturday announced a hiring initiative--a joining bonus of Rs 50,000--for women candidates.

The company said the initiative will cover women candidates who apply for positions of product developers, quality analyst, and technical writers on or before March 15 and join the company by April 15.

Citing a study undertaken by Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, the company said only 16 per cent of employed women were able to continue their jobs after the lockdown was relaxed.

''With reports claiming that the female labour force participation rate has hit its lowest, it is imperative that we all do some swift changes to remedy that,'' company founder Shihab Muhammed said.

The joining bonus follows the launch of first virtual hackathon -- HackerFlow -- an initiative to bring developers, students and coding enthusiasts under one platform.

The company plans to double the employee base and grow significantly during the year.

Recently, the company announced software as a service (SaaS) product 2021 -- G2 Crowd, garnering over 50,000 customers, the release said.

