Left Menu

Pakistani university expels students for "hugging" on campus

A top Pakistani university has expelled two students for hugging and proposing on campus, after a video of the incident went viral on social media. A special disciplinary committee of the University of Lahore held a meeting on Friday and summoned the two students but they failed to appear. The committee then decided to expel the boy and the girl and banned them from entering any of the university's campuses.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:24 IST
Pakistani university expels students for "hugging" on campus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top Pakistani university has expelled two students for hugging and proposing on campus, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A special disciplinary committee of the University of Lahore held a meeting on Friday and summoned the two students but they failed to appear.

The committee then decided to expel the boy and the girl and banned them from entering any of the university's campuses. According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules.

"The students in question were summoned before the committee but failed to appear. Thus, in pursuance of Section 9 of the General Discipline and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the committee has decided to expel the two students for violating the varsity's rules and regulations and serious infraction of the code of conduct. Furthermore, as per Section 16, they are debarred from entering the premises of the University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses,'' read a statement from the University of Lahore.

The video of the proposal took Twitter by storm, it was one of the top trends on social media last Thursday when the incident took place.

The viral footage shows the girl with her right knee bent on the ground, holding a bouquet of roses, proposing to the boy, who then takes the flowers and pulls the girl for a hug. Nearby students are seen cheering them along.

As the footage went viral, the university took notice of it.

The expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. A social media user posted a picture of Indian film legend Amitabh Bachchan from the movie ''Mohabbatein'' where he played a college principal who was against romance in college.

''Presenting to you, the Principal of the University of Lahore,'' read the caption with a photograph of Bachchan.

The slain prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari termed the university action "ridiculous".

Former Test Cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram said in a tweet: "Apply all the rules you want but you can't expel love! It's in our hearts, it's the best part about being young and it what makes life worth living! You learn more about love than you can ever learn at an institution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK criticises China for violating Sino-British Declaration

Britains foreign secretary on Saturday criticised China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijings decision to impose radical changes to restri...

AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval - document

AstraZenecas new aim of supplying 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end March hinges on the blocs drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed.The Anglo...

Punjab AAP chief holds public meetings to galvanise support for ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’

Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held three public meetings in Mansa district to garner support for the partys Kisan Mahasammelan on March 21 aimed at strengthening the ongoing farmers agitation against the Centres new agri laws.M...

2 former DMK ministers, 6 new faces in list released by party

Two former DMK ministers and six new faces, including two lawyers, have been named in the list of nominees for 12 of the 13 constituencies announced by the party on Saturday for the April 6 assembly elections.The party, while announcing the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021