Left Menu

Elections to 2 Teachers constituencies in AP Legislative Council on Mar 14

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:18 IST
Elections to 2 Teachers constituencies in AP Legislative Council on Mar 14

Amaravati, Mar 13 (PTI): Elections to two Teachers constituencies in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on Sunday, where 30 candidates are in the fray.

Sitting legislator A S Ramakrishna is trying his luck once again from the Krishna-Guntur Teachers Constituency while the remaining are new candidates.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party has supported the candidature of Ramakrishna, while in East and West Godavari Teachers Constituency it has extended support to an independent nominee Cherukuri Subhash Chandra Bose.

There are five Teachers constituency seats in the 58- member AP Legislative Council.

Sitting MLCs Ramu Surya Rao and A S Ramakrishna are set to retire at the end of their six-year term on March 29.

There are 17,467 electors in East and West and 13,505 in Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituencies, according to Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand.

He said 116 polling stations were set up in East-West and 111 in Krishna-Guntur and over 5,000 staff have been deployed for polling duties.

Under Rampachodavaram, Yatapaka, Kukunoor and Jangareddigudem divisions in the two Godavari districts, the polling stations have been classified as Left-Wing Extremism affected and, as such, polling duration here will be only from 8 am to 2 pm, while in the remaining places it will be till 4 pm.

Senior IAS officers Samuel Anand Kumar and K V Ramana have been posted as Observers for the two constituencies to oversee the poll process.

''All necessary COVID-19 containment measures like thermal scanning and sanitizers are being taken as per Covid-19 protocol.

An IAS officer Vinod Kumar has been appointed as Nodal Officer to oversee the Covid-19 containment measures in these two constituencies,'' the CEO said.

All security measures have been put in place to ensure a free and fair poll, Vijayanand said, and appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise.

Counting of votes will be taken up on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he remains focused on winning trophies with the Italian champions, amid rumours linking the Portugal star with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juves exit from the Champions L...

Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation

The central governments Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.The commission, which was established by the Centre in October la...

Bolivia arrests ex leader in crackdown on opposition

The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and t...

After long pandemic year, a changed New York shows renewal

Pamela Puchalski still remembers how frightening it felt when the coronavirus upended life in her New York City neighbourhood last March.With terrifying swiftness came the first infections, the first restrictions and the first deaths. There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021