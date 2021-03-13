Left Menu

JNU allows reopening of central library's ground floor reading rooms

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday announced the reopening of ground floor reading rooms of its Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.The university also allowed entry for vehicles with JNU stickers through the Saraswati Puram and east gates as part of its phased reopening process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:29 IST
JNU allows reopening of central library's ground floor reading rooms

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday announced the reopening of ground floor reading rooms of its Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

The university also allowed entry for vehicles ''with JNU stickers'' through the Saraswati Puram and east gates as part of its phased reopening process. The visitors may also enter through the IIMC gate, the varsity said.

''The re-opening of ground floor reading rooms inside the Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library is allowed in a phased-manner. Librarian may devise standard operating preventive (SOP) such as mandatory wearing of the face masks and maintaining social distancing norms, etc in library premises as per the Government of India guidelines issued from time to time,'' the university said in a notification.

The notification has asked the Dean of Schools and Chairpersons of the special centres to look into the reopening of the reading rooms as per the guidelines issued by the government and the university itself.

The university also allowed the reopening of 'Mugal Darbar' and '24x7 Food Court' with takeaway facility only with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo says committed to Juventus amid rumours of Real return

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he remains focused on winning trophies with the Italian champions, amid rumours linking the Portugal star with a return to former club Real Madrid following Juves exit from the Champions L...

Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation

The central governments Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.The commission, which was established by the Centre in October la...

Bolivia arrests ex leader in crackdown on opposition

The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and t...

After long pandemic year, a changed New York shows renewal

Pamela Puchalski still remembers how frightening it felt when the coronavirus upended life in her New York City neighbourhood last March.With terrifying swiftness came the first infections, the first restrictions and the first deaths. There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021