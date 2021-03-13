Students of Class 1 to 8 may be promoted to next class without any examination: Odisha Minister

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash Saturday said students from class-1 to Class-8 may be given promotion to the next class without any examination as schools have remained closed for them since March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said a final decision in this regard will be taken by the government soon.

The classes for the students of Class-I to Class-8 will not reopen soon in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some states.

He also said that the new academic session may not start in April this year.

